Majority Believe Trump Guilty In Hush Money Case As Trial Nears Verdict: Poll

The hush money trial of former President Donald Trump in New York City is nearing its conclusion, and a recent poll indicates that the majority believe Trump is guilty of the charges against him.

What Happened: A CBS News poll published on Thursday reveals that 56% of Americans believe Trump is either definitely or probably guilty of falsifying business records to conceal a “hush money” payment, which allegedly influenced the 2016 election.

Despite this, the poll shows a clear partisan divide. Almost all Democrats believe Trump is guilty, while around 80% of Republicans believe the opposite. Furthermore, while three-quarters of Democrats are certain of Trump’s guilt, only half of Republicans are convinced of his innocence.

Public opinion is split on the expected jury verdict, with roughly half expecting a guilty verdict and the other half anticipating an acquittal. The poll also suggests that those who believe Trump is guilty are more likely to expect a conviction, and vice versa.

About a third of each group expects the jury to decide contrary to their own beliefs. Overall, about 75% of Americans have heard or read about the trial, with those who have heard “a lot” about it being the most polarized in their views.

Why It Matters: The trial has been marked by dramatic moments, such as when the judge threatened to eject a defense witness for attempting to intimidate him.

Trump declined to testify in the case, with the defense resting and claiming victory. The trial’s outcome could potentially impact Trump’s political future, including a possible run in the 2024 election.

