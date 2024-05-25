Elon Musk Reveals The Biggest Benefit Of AI Replacing Human Jobs: 'In A Benign Scenario ...'

Loading... Loading...

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk says that artificial intelligence will eventually eliminate the need for human labor.

What Happened: During a remote appearance at a conference in Paris on Thursday, Musk was questioned about the potential of AI taking over jobs, according to a report by Fox Business. He responded, "In a benign scenario, probably none of us will have a job. There will be universal high income — not universal basic income but universal high income. There'll be no shortage of goods or services."

Musk further elaborated that there is an 80% chance AI advancements will lead to a future where humans do not need to work and will have all necessities met.

He also emphasized that the real question will be about the meaning of life when AI and robots can perform tasks better than humans.

Musk has previously stated that AI could become so advanced that it will eliminate the need for human labor.

During a discussion with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the AI Safety Summit in London last fall, Musk remarked, "It's hard to say exactly what that moment is, but there will come a point where no job is needed."

Why It Matters: Musk's comments come amid his ongoing legal battle with Sam Altman over OpenAI. The lawsuit has attracted significant attention, highlighting the intense competition in the AI sector.

Musk's vision of a future dominated by AI aligns with his recent technological ventures, including the launch of his new AI chatbot, Grok, which aims to rival AI models from industry giants like Alphabet Inc. GOOGL and Meta Platforms Inc. META.

The introduction of Grok underscores Musk's commitment to advancing AI technology. The chatbot has already shown promise, challenging existing AI models and setting a new standard in the industry.

