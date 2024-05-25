Elon Musk Explains Why Americans Are More Driven Than Europeans In Interesting Post

Loading... Loading...

On Saturday, Elon Musk shared his thoughts on American ambition in response to a post by University of Washington Professor Pedro Domingos on the platform X.

Domingos questioned why Americans are more ambitious than Europeans, while noting that "the more ambitious Europeans" have migrated to America over the last 500 years.

In response, Musk said, "America did effectively select for ambition."

The billionaire's tweet has since garnered attention, with over 31,300 views as of the time of writing.

Responding to Domingos, one of the professor's followers also offered an explanation, saying, "Those with higher levels of ambition go to where they can let that characteristic thrive."

Why It Matters: Musk's comments come when he has been vocal about various societal issues. Recently, he opposed a potential TikTok ban, emphasizing that such actions do not align with American values.

Additionally, Musk has faced scrutiny for his statements on drug use, where he controversially mentioned he would use cocaine if it enhanced long-term productivity.

Furthermore, Musk has warned that the American population is on a path to extinction and urged people to have more children to combat population decline.

