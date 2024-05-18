Days After Facing Lawsuit For Drug Use, Musk Says He Would Take Cocaine If It Boosted 'Long-Term Productivity'

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk recently expressed his views on drug use and its potential benefits on X, sparking a flurry of reactions.

What Happened: In a post on X on Saturday, Musk responded to a tweet about "dark conspiracies" surrounding OpenAI, a company he helped build.

He humorously lamented not getting ice cream during his time there.

The conversation took a turn when Musk responded to another user on X, stating, "If cocaine actually helped with long-term productivity, I would definitely take it!"

He further added, "For any given drug, if you can complete the sentence '[blank] made me a better person', then I think it should be legal."

Musk's comments come amid recent allegations that he is fostering a drug-friendly culture within his companies, Tesla Inc. and SpaceX.

Why It Matters: Musk's views on drug use have been a topic of controversy in the past. A Bloomberg report from earlier this month highlighted a lawsuit against Musk for allegedly using drugs and posting under the influence. Earlier in February, Musk's alleged normalization of drug use among his business associates came into the picture, which led to a culture where declining to use drugs could result in fears of losing wealth and social standing.

Concerns about Musk's drug use have been linked to his unorthodox behavior, causing unease among his close associates.

Given this context, Musk's recent comments on X have reignited the debate around his stance on drug use and its implications for his companies and their culture.

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock