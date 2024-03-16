Elon Musk Is Feuding With Sam Altman In A Major Lawsuit Over OpenAI — And One Appears To Already Have The Upper Hand

Loading... Loading...

The tech community is closely watching a legal showdown in which Tesla owner Elon Musk initiated a lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman, long after Musk parted ways with the AI startup he co-founded.

According to industry insiders, Musk's legal action against OpenAI, alleging a breach of their original "founding agreement," has thrust Altman and his company into a challenging position, according to Business Insider.

OpenAI's recent court filings have dismissed Musk's claims as "frivolous" and "incoherent," highlighting emails suggesting Musk's prior support for OpenAI's shift towards a for-profit model.

This legal feud has spotlighted the two tech moguls' rivalry and underscored the strategic PR maneuvers at play.

Experts argue that Musk's lawsuit, regardless of its legal merit, has effectively placed OpenAI in a difficult spot while simultaneously boosting Musk's own AI venture, xAI.

"Sam Altman is duking it out with the greatest of all time. It's like he's stepping into the ring with the Muhammad Ali of the tech world," Evan Nierman, the founder and CEO of the global crisis-PR firm Red Banyan, told Business Insider.

Also Read: OpenAI's Sam Altman Has An Estimated $2 Billion Net Worth — And Much Of It Doesn't Come From AI

The media coverage surrounding the lawsuit has inadvertently given xAI significant exposure, positioning it as a major player in the AI industry.

According to Nierman, Altman and OpenAI have "more to lose" in this fight than Musk because "they haven't been subjected to the same controversy, critique and criticism" that Musk and his companies, such as Tesla and SpaceX, and the social media platform X have endured.

While Musk's reputation has weathered various controversies, his brand remains formidable, overshadowing Altman's in scale and influence.

The ongoing legal battle between these two tech titans has become a spectacle of strategy, with each move closely watched by the industry and the public.

Loading... Loading...

As the lawsuit unfolds, the broader implications for the AI sector and the reputations of those involved remain to be seen.

Now Read: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Responds To Letter From Elon Musk And Others Calling For Pause On AI Research: Not 'The Optimal Way To Address It'

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock