This Micron Technology Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Today

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari upgraded the rating for Teradyne, Inc. TER from Neutral to Buy, while increasing the price target from $118 to $161. Teradyne shares closed higher at $131.91 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore upgraded Micron Technology, Inc. MU from Underweight to Equal-Weight and boosted the price target from $98 to $130. Micron shares slipped 2% to settle at $125.29 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler analyst Matt O’Brien upgraded the rating for Globus Medical, Inc. GMED from Neutral to Overweight, while raising the price target from $60 to $80. Globus Medical shares rose 0.7% to settle at $64.40 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst John Colantuoni upgraded MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI from Hold to Buy and announced a price target of $2,100. MercadoLibre shares closed at $1,749.17 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS analyst A.J. Rice upgraded the rating for Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS from Neutral to Buy, while raising the price target from $189 to $226. Universal Health shares settled at $177.70 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
