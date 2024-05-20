This Micron Technology Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Today

Loading... Loading...

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari upgraded the rating for Teradyne, Inc . TER from Neutral to Buy, while increasing the price target from $118 to $161. Teradyne shares closed higher at $131.91 on Friday.

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore upgraded Micron Technology, Inc. MU from Underweight to Equal-Weight and boosted the price target from $98 to $130. Micron shares slipped 2% to settle at $125.29 on Friday.

Piper Sandler analyst Matt O'Brien upgraded the rating for Globus Medical, Inc . GMED from Neutral to Overweight, while raising the price target from $60 to $80. Globus Medical shares rose 0.7% to settle at $64.40 on Friday.

Jefferies analyst John Colantuoni upgraded MercadoLibre, Inc . MELI from Hold to Buy and announced a price target of $2,100. MercadoLibre shares closed at $1,749.17 on Friday.

UBS analyst A.J. Rice upgraded the rating for Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS from Neutral to Buy, while raising the price target from $189 to $226. Universal Health shares settled at $177.70 on Friday.

