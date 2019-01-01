Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Universal Health Services
Universal Health Services Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) was reported by SVB Leerink on May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $132.00 expecting UHS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.01% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) was provided by SVB Leerink, and Universal Health Services maintained their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Universal Health Services, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Universal Health Services was filed on May 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Universal Health Services (UHS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $139.00 to $132.00. The current price Universal Health Services (UHS) is trading at is $121.09, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
