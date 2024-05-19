Trump's Niece Weighs In On Ex-President's Legal Troubles, Chuck Schumer Urges FTC To Reconsider Chevron-Hess Merger And More: Top Political Updates This Week

Loading... Loading...

The week was a whirlwind of political and corporate news. From Chuck Schumer calling on the FTC to reconsider a major oil merger, to Donald Trump‘s niece sharing her thoughts on her uncle’s legal woes, the news cycle was anything but dull. Let’s dive into the top stories.

1. Schumer Urges FTC to Reconsider Chevron-Hess Merger

U.S. Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), has urged the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to reassess the proposed $53 billion merger between Chevron Corp CVX and Hess Corp HES. Schumer expressed his concerns via social media, warning that the merger could enable oil giants to hike gas prices. Read the full article here.

2. Trump’s Niece Weighs in on His Legal Troubles

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, shared her perspective on her uncle’s legal issues, particularly the New York hush-money criminal case. In an MSNBC interview, she suggested that Trump’s loyalty is one-sided and that he could betray anyone at will. Read the full article here.

3. Pelosi Advises Against Debating with Trump

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has voiced her disapproval of President Joe Biden debating with former President Donald Trump. Pelosi cited Trump’s past debate behavior as the reason for her stance. Read the full article here.

4. Airlines Sue Biden Administration Over New Fee Regulations

Major airlines, including Delta Air Lines DAL, American Airlines AAL, and Alaska Airlines ALK, have filed a lawsuit against a new rule requiring them to disclose additional fees upfront. The move has drawn a strong reaction from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Read the full article here.

5. Scaramucci Discusses Trump’s Legal Situation

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci shared his thoughts on Donald Trump's hush-money case trial and the testimony of star witness Michael Cohen. Scaramucci criticized Trump for not taking care of his “made” guys, likening the situation to the relationship between Sammy Gravano and John Gotti. Read the full article here.

Image made using photos on Shutterstock

