Nancy Pelosi On Upcoming Presidential Debate: 'I Would Never Recommend Going On Stage With Donald Trump'

Loading... Loading...

Ahead of the November election, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has expressed her disapproval of President Joe Biden debating with former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: Pelosi voiced her concerns over Trump’s past debate behavior, citing instances from 2016 and 2020 when Trump appeared to physically intimidate his opponents and frequently interrupted the moderator, reported The Hill.

"I myself would never recommend going on stage with Donald Trump," Pelosi told CNN's on Wednesday, according to the report.

“But the president has decided that's what he wants to do,” said the former speaker. "I think the format he is suggesting is a good one."

The first debate, hosted by CNN, is scheduled for June 27, followed by a second debate on September 10, hosted by ABC. These debates are part of a strategic move by the Biden campaign to highlight the differences between the two candidates.

Pelosi suggested that networks hold separate town hall meetings, allowing the candidates to answer questions about the future and let the public make their decision.

See Also: Biden Vs. Trump Matchup In This Traditionally Red State Shows Republican Party’s Lead Could Shrink Due To This Factor

Why It Matters: The decision to debate comes after a series of events. In March, Trump expressed his readiness to debate Biden “anytime, anywhere, anyplace.”

This was followed by Biden signaling his intent to participate in debates in a post on social media in May, stating, “Make my day, pal. I'll even do it twice.”

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Read Next: Pete Buttigieg Left ‘Speechless’ After Airlines Sue Biden Administration Over New Fees Regulations

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.