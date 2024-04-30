Domino's Pizza To Rally Over 10%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
- Jefferies cut the price target for Chegg, Inc. CHGG from $7 to $4. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill downgraded the stock from Hold to Underperform. Chegg shares rose 1% to close at $7.17 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc slashed the price target for ON Semiconductor Corporation ON from $100 to $90. Keybanc analyst John Vinh maintained an Overweight rating. ON Semiconductor shares rose 4.1% to close at $70.82 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler increased Eastman Chemical Company EMN price target from $90 to $105. Piper Sandler analyst Charles Neivert maintained a Neutral rating. Eastman Chemical shares rose 1.9% to close at $97.34 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Oppenheimer raised the price target for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS from $479 to $517. Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained an Outperform rating. Goldman Sachs shares rose 0.8% to close at $430.81 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel raised Sensata Technologies Holding plc ST price target from $36 to $43. Stifel analyst Matthew Sheerin maintained a Hold rating. Sensata Technologies shares rose 2.2% to close at $35.76 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Susquehanna slashed Southwest Airlines Co. LUV price target from $27 to $25. Susquehanna analyst Christopher Stathoulopoulos maintained a Neutral rating. Southwest shares fell 0.7% to close at $26.84 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs cut the price target for XP Inc. XP from $30 to $23. Goldman Sachs analyst Tito Labarta downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. XP shares gained 1.7% to close at $21.42 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen boosted Domino’s Pizza, Inc. DPZ price target from $550 to $580. TD Cowen analyst Andrew Charles maintained a Buy rating. Domino’s shares rose 5.6% to close at $527.13 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities boosted MSCI Inc. MSCI price target from $425 to $525. B of A Securities analyst Heather Balsky upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral. MSCI shares fell 0.2% to close at $476.98 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham raised Lattice Semiconductor Corporation LSCC price target from $75 to $80. Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating. Lattice Semiconductor shares rose 4% to close at $76.86 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
