NATO Proposes 'Trump-Proof' $107B Fund To Sustain Ukraine Military Support

Loading... Loading...

NATO is considering a 100 billion euro ($107 billion) fund to secure long-term military support for Ukraine. This initiative, proposed by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, aims to safeguard Ukraine’s aid from potential disruptions, such as those that might occur if former U.S. President Donald Trump returns to the White House.

What Happened: The NATO foreign ministers are set to discuss the proposal during a two-day meeting in Brussels starting on Wednesday. Reuters reported that the fund would be allocated over five years and involve NATO taking on a more direct role in coordinating the supply of arms, ammunition, and equipment to Ukraine.

The proposal is seen as a way to make military support for Ukraine more sustainable. NATO could potentially take over some coordination work from the U.S.-led ad-hoc coalition known as the Ramstein group. Diplomats said this move is intended to mitigate any potential reduction in U.S. support if Trump were to return to office, according to the report.

See Also: Dogecoin Mirrors 2018-2021 Patterns: Crypto Analyst Says ‘DOGE Could Be At The Very Beginning Of A Massive Parabolic Bull Run’

While NATO has previously focused on providing non-lethal aid to Ukraine, the proposal suggests a shift towards a more direct military role, reflecting a growing consensus within the alliance that this is necessary.

Why It Matters: The proposal comes amid escalating tensions between Russia and NATO, with the latter expressing concerns over a potential Russian attack on Ukraine. Despite Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s denial of plans to attack NATO, the situation remains tense.

Meanwhile, some experts have suggested that Ukraine is losing the war against Russia. This has led to calls for increased NATO defense spending, with Poland urging for an urgent increase in NATO's defense spending amid fears of a potential Russian attack on the alliance.

Amid these developments, the proposed fund could be a significant step in ensuring Ukraine’s long-term military support, potentially impacting the ongoing conflict and the broader geopolitical landscape.

Read Next: Marjorie Taylor Greene Denies Responsibility For Hakeem Jeffries’ Speaker Role, Elon Musk Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi’s Stock Picks And More: Top Political Updates This Week

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.