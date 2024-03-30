'Trump Is A Unique Case,' Experts Say As Ex-President Sells Bibles, Sneakers, Perfume On Campaign Trail

Loading... Loading...

Donald Trump has been breaking new ground in his presidential campaign by selling a diverse range of products, including Bibles, sneakers, and perfume. This move, which experts say is unprecedented for a presidential candidate, is raising eyebrows.

What Happened: Trump’s campaign is offering a variety of products, from Bibles to trading cards. This business activity, which is intertwined with his White House bid, is a first in presidential campaign history, according to experts.

Harvard Law School professor Lawrence Lessig said “there is no precedent for this level” of business activity seen during a presidential campaign is unprecedented, yet he noted that this “trend has been building for many years."

Loading... Loading...

Brendan Fischer, deputy executive director of money-in-politics watchdog Documented also agreed stating, “I can't think of any other modern example of a presidential candidate hawking an array of goods for their private benefit.”

For a typical candidate, such activity could prompt an inquiry into campaign finance matters. However, it’s unlikely to do so for Trump, who has been involved in selling branded goods long before his venture into politics, noted Fischer. “Trump is a unique case.”

See Also: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Challenge To Speaker Mike Johnson Might Befall On Her Or House GOP: ‘She’s On The McCarthy Revenge Tour’

Trump’s latest promotion is a $60 Bible that includes the nation’s founding documents and lyrics from Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.” The Bible is being endorsed by Greenwood, who often performs at Trump’s campaign rallies.

Trump’s financial disclosure for 2023 identifies him as the “Manager, President, Secretary, & Treasurer” of CIC Ventures, the company that licenses his name, likeness, and image for the Bible’s website. The disclosure also shows that Trump has made over $5 million in speaking engagements through CIC Ventures, the report noted.

Trump’s business moves do not appear to be violating campaign ethics or financial rules, according to Lessig. “I don't think there's any ethical problem with it at all — so long as the proper reporting requirements are complied with.”

Trump’s endorsement with biblical references occurred during Holy Week, the period leading up to Easter and was revered by Christians. Moreover, it happened less than six weeks after Trump attended a sneaker convention in Philadelphia to introduce his own line of tennis shoes.

Why It Matters: The former president’s unorthodox fundraising methods have been a topic of discussion in recent months. In March earlier this year, it was reported that Trump’s fundraising efforts were amusing Wall Street executives.

This came after a joint fundraising agreement between Trump and the Republican National Committee prioritized payments to Trump’s campaign and a Political Action Committee covering his legal expenses before the party itself.

Trump’s financial challenges have been mounting, with his legal expenses taking precedence over the RNC in a fundraising agreement. This came after Trump’s former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, included a claim against Trump for unpaid legal fees in a bankruptcy filing.

Trump’s financial woes have been exacerbated by a $350 million penalty in a New York civil fraud case, which prohibits him and the Trump Organization from doing business in the state.

Read Next: Former House Speaker Says Republicans Will ‘Lose More Seats’ With Trump’s 2024 Candidacy: ‘Suburban Swing Voters…Just Don’t Like Him’

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image created using AI on MidJourney