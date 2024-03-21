Loading... Loading...

Thursday witnessed a positive trend in U.S. stocks as the Dow Jones Industrial Average concluded 0.7% higher at 39,781.37, while the S&P500 saw a 0.3% increase, reaching 5,241.53. Similarly, the Nasdaq, known for its tech focus, also ended on a positive note, rising by 0.2% to settle at 16,401.84.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Reddit Inc. RDDT

Reddit shares opened at $47 per share, significantly above the expected IPO price range of $31 to $34. The stock immediately began moving higher, closing the day with a 48.35% increase at $50.44. The company’s IPO was highly anticipated, with Meridian Equity Partners' Jonathan Corpina predicting a hot start in public markets.

Apple Inc. AAPL

Apple shares closed the day at $171.37, down 4.09%. The tech giant is reportedly facing a lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) alleging violation of antitrust laws by restricting competitors' access to iPhone hardware and software features. This marks the third antitrust case against Apple in the last 14 years.

See Also: Elon Musk Reacts To Jeff Bezos Saying ‘There’s No Way You Could Have Tesla And SpaceX Without’ Him: ‘Must Be A Very Capable Leader’

Nike Inc. NKE

Nike shares saw a slight increase of 0.55%, closing at $100.82. The company reported third-quarter revenue of $12.429 billion, up slightly year-over-year and beating the Street consensus estimate of $12.281 billion.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU

Lululemon shares rose by 2.09%, closing at $478.84. The company reported its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings after the market closed. In the quarter, revenue rose 16% year-over-year to $3.205 billion, surpassing estimates. The company opened 25 new stores, ending with 711 stores and increased cash reserves to $2.2 billion.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Loading... Loading...

Tesla shares closed at $172.82, down 1.62%. The EV giant announced that it produced enough 4680 cells at Giga Texas last week to fit into over 1000 Cybertrucks, dispelling doubts about its 4680 cell production capabilities.

Photo by Phongphan on Shutterstock

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Read Next: Trump Wants To Know If Cassidy Hutchinson Will Be Prosecuted For Her Limo Testimony: She’s Totally ‘Crushed’

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.