Elon Musk Says Google Infected With 'Woke Mind Virus' After Search Engine User Points To 'Bloodbath' Definition Change Post-Trump Speech

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc. TSLA, has recently expressed on X, formerly Twitter, that Google’s search results are influenced by what he terms the ‘woke mind virus.’

What Happened: On March 21, 2024, Musk responded to a post which claimed that Google had altered its search results for the definition of ‘bloodbath’. This change reportedly occurred after former President Donald Trump used the term.

Musk’s tweet was a quote to a user who pointed out the change in Google’s search results. Musk stated, “Google is deeply infected with the woke mind virus.”

Why It Matters: This is not the first time Musk has criticized Google for bias. He has previously expressed concerns about Google’s AI chatbot, Gemini, for its inability to generate accurate images and information.

Musk has also described Netflix’s content as unwatchable due to the influence of the ‘woke mind virus.’ His latest tweet suggests a similar sentiment towards Google.

The use of the term ‘bloodbath’ by Donald Trump, which prompted the alleged change in Google’s search results, was made during a speech about the potential downfall of the U.S. auto industry if he doesn’t win the election.

Musk’s tweet, in context with his past criticisms, suggests that he perceives a bias in how Google’s AI systems interpret and present information, a concern he has previously voiced about ‘woke AI’.

Elon Musk. Photo via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Sudhanshu Singh The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.