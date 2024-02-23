Elon Musk Says Google Taking 'Immediate Action' To Fix 'Racial And Gender Bias' In Gemini AI: 'Time Will Tell'

Loading... Loading...

Tech billionaire and xAI founder Elon Musk revealed that Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google is working to address concerns of racial and gender bias in the Gemini AI chatbot.

What Happened: Musk took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday to share his recent interaction with a senior Google executive.

“A senior exec at Google called and spoke to me for an hour last night. He assured me that they are taking immediate action to fix the racial and gender bias in Gemini. Time will tell."

Musk has been vocal about his criticism of Google Gemini. Following the image generation debacle, Musk capitalized on the outrage against Google and announced that his AI chatbot, Grok, will get a new update in the next two weeks.

Musk even added that the rigorous pursuit of truth, irrespective of criticism, is now more crucial than ever.

Why It Matters: Google Gemini has come under fire from users for either generating irrelevant images or flat-out refusing to do so. In one instance, Gemini failed to generate images of Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin accurately.

Startup accelerator Y Combinator founder Paul Graham was scathing in his criticism of Gemini, calling it a "joke." Musk, on the other hand, called it a "Woke mind virus next-level."

This led to Google temporarily halting Gemini’s image-generation capability that involves people.

The Gemini debacle has also raised larger questions about AI’s role in society.

Former Reddit CEO Yishan Wong pointed out the problem of irresponsibly wielding AI, an issue he considers bigger than the “woke” squabbles.

It remains to be seen how Google plans to rectify the situation, as Musk was assured.

