Loading... Loading...

Tech billionaire and Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk thinks that "woke AI" can be deadly, sounding his concerns about the potential risks of AI programmed to enforce diversity.

What Happened: Musk took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice his concerns about the dangers of his "woke AI" like Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google Gemini, and more recently, Adobe Inc.'s ADBE Firefly.

While Musk has been complaining about the potential dangers of AI systems that are programmed to enforce diversity at all costs, this time, he specifically mentioned Google’s Gemini AI.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

He said such AI could potentially resort to extreme measures to achieve its programmed outcomes, even going as far as causing harm to humans.

"If an AI is programmed to push for diversity at all costs, as Google Gemini was, then it will do whatever it can to cause that outcome, potentially even killing people."

This tweet follows Musk’s previous criticisms of Google’s Gemini AI, which he claimed was biased, after a widely-criticized issue with generating accurate images.

See Also: After Mark Cuban, Paul Graham Backs TikTok Ban Citing Compelling Justification: ‘Strongest Evidence Yet’

Musk’s concerns about the potential risks of AI are not new, as he has previously warned about the dangers of unregulated AI development.

Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen chimed in on the debate, calling it "neo-racist AI."

Why It Matters: Musk’s concerns come in the wake of ongoing debates about the role of AI in enforcing diversity and the potential risks associated with it.

Loading... Loading...

Last month, Musk revealed that Google was taking steps to address the racial and gender bias in Gemini AI, but delays in fixing the problem pushed him to call it an "extremely alarming" situation.

Musk has also criticized the "woke" culture in video games, calling it ‘tedious propaganda’. His recent tweet seems to be a continuation of his criticism of "woke" culture, this time focusing on its potential impact on AI development.

The tech billionaire’s concerns about the potential dangers of AI echo those of other tech leaders, including former Reddit CEO Yishan Wong, who previously warned about the risks of wielding AI irresponsibly.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk’s Brother Kimbal Musk On Growing Up In ‘Fall Of Apartheid’ South Africa: ‘I Saw Someone Killed In Front Of Me’

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo generated using Midjourney