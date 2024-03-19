Obama, Pelosi Support Biden Reelection, Shine Focus On Healthcare Legacy

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden has garnered support from former President Barack Obama and ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif) for his reelection campaign, focusing on his healthcare accomplishments.

What Happened: Biden, Obama, and Pelosi rallied virtually with activists to mark the 14th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). This event is part of a broader push to emphasize Biden’s healthcare record as a key argument for his reelection, reported Politico.

The campaign will also include a series of digital ads and events in swing states crucial for Biden’s victory in November, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Hampshire, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Biden’s campaign chair, Jen O'Malley Dillon, “The Affordable Care Act is so significant for both of them. It really shows what it means to have leaders fighting for you and doing things people thought were impossible,” according to the report.

Amid GOP attacks on various issues, Democrats are eager to campaign on their healthcare records, as polls show voters trust the party more on this issue. Biden plans to highlight policies that have a tangible impact on people’s daily lives, such as the ACA subsidies and the record-high Obamacare enrollment.

The campaign views Obamacare, which enjoys broad popularity today, as one of its most potent weapons. Enrollment in the ACA is 50% higher today than when Republicans last attempted to repeal it in 2017.

Why It Matters: The support from Obama and Pelosi comes after a series of events that have shaped Biden’s reelection campaign. In August, Obama privately assured Biden of his full support during a White House lunch, emphasizing the crucial implications of the upcoming election.

Despite Biden’s victories in all the states that held Democratic primaries in the 2024 election cycle, including Michigan, there was a growing desire among voters for a different Democratic nominee.

Furthermore, Pelosi’s support is significant given her previous hesitation to endorse Kamala Harris as Biden’s optimal Vice President choice.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

