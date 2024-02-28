Michelle Obama To The Rescue? Around Half Of Democrats In Poll Want Someone Other Than Joe Biden To Face Trump In November

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden has won all the states that have held Democratic primaries in the 2024 election cycle, including Michigan, which took to the polls Tuesday.

Biden’s victory in Michigan may be overshadowed by a potential concern, especially as voters express a desire for the party to nominate a different candidate.

What Happened: An activist group pushed for Michigan Democratic voters to vote "Uncommitted" instead of selecting Biden on ballots Tuesday.

Biden received 81.1% of the vote in Michigan from Democratic voters, while 13.3% of voters selected “Uncommitted,” according to the New York Post.



The 13.3% of votes cast for “Uncommitted” exceeded the combined total for Democratic candidates Marianne Williamson (3.0%) and Dean Phillips (2.7%) in their challenge against Biden.

According to the New York Post, the 13.3% of the vote is higher than the 10% of uncommitted votes that Barack Obama got in the 2012 Michigan primary. The report noted that the over 100,000 uncommitted votes Biden received were approximately five times greater than the 20,833 uncommitted votes Obama garnered in 2012 when he ran unopposed in the state.

The push for uncommitted votes from the activist group comes in opposition to Biden's pro-Israel stance on the Gaza War.

Concerns about Biden potentially losing Michigan compound the Democratic Party’s anxieties regarding his probable candidacy in the 2024 presidential election, particularly growing concerns about his age and memory.

A recent Rasmussen Reports survey found that 48% of Democratic voters said they would support the Democratic Party finding a new candidate to replace Biden. While 38% of people in the survey said they disapprove of potentially replacing Biden as the candidate.

The survey asked who voters would select to replace Biden and these were the results:

Michelle Obama: 20%

20% Kamala Harris : 15%

: 15% Hillary Clinton : 12%

: 12% Gavin Newsom : 11%

: 11% Gretchen Whitmer : 9%

: 9% None of the Above : 27%

: 27% Not Sure: 6%

While a near majority of voters polled believe the party should pick a new candidate, only 33% believe such an event will happen, as shared by the New York Post.

Why It's Important: Michelle Obama is the wife of former president Barack Obama and has been a name connected to the 2024 election for months, despite not appearing to have any intention to run. Biden served as the vice president under Barack Obama, and the families are close friends.

Harris serves as the vice president currently under Biden. Clinton previously ran for president against Donald Trump and picking her would set up a rematch of the 2016 presidential election. Newsom and Whitmer, governors of California and Michigan respectively, have both been linked to potential presidential bids.

Benzinga previously shared that crypto bettors are placing wagers on Michelle Obama on prediction market Polymarket. She is listed with a 5% chance of winning the 2024 presidential election and a 6% chance of winning the Democratic nomination in the election.

Betting odds for the 2024 election on Bet365 listed Michelle Obama at odds of +1,800 in November and at +1400 in October.

With less than nine months until the election, the likelihood of moving on from Biden appears slim unless the current president chooses to step down or step aside.

The results from recent polls and in the state of Michigan are worrisome to the Democratic Party. Michigan is one of seven swing states in the 2024 election that play a key role in securing the presidency. Michigan voted for Trump in the 2016 election before becoming one of five swing states Biden flipped from red to blue in the 2020 election.

