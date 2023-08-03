Obama Privately Assured Joe Biden Of Full Support For 2024 Elections During White House Lunch: 'No Race Has Bigger Stakes'

Former President Barack Obama has privately assured President Joe Biden of his full support for Biden’s re-election campaign in 2024, according to sources familiar with a meeting that took place at the White House in June.

What Happened: During private lunch, Obama and Biden engaged in a conversation about the crucial implications of the upcoming election, especially considering the unwavering support of former President Donald Trump‘s base, NBC News reported.

Obama expressed his commitment to supporting Democrats across the board, emphasizing Biden’s re-election. The two presidents also recorded several videos to raise funds for Biden’s campaign.

"Just as he always has, President Obama looks forward to supporting Democrats up and down the ballot next fall, and no race has bigger stakes than President Biden's re-election," said Eric Schultz, Obama’s spokesperson.

"Our strategy will be based on driving impact. We place a huge emphasis on finding creative ways to reach new audiences, especially tools that can be directly tied to voter mobilization or volunteer activations. We are deliberate in picking our moments because our objective is to move the needle," Schultz added.

Why It Matters: The support of Obama, a highly influential figure within the Democratic Party, could be a significant boost for Biden’s campaign.

This comes at a time when some Democratic strategists believe that Biden may be best positioned to win re-election in a rematch against Trump.

“Our democracy is at stake right now…We're seeing a dangerous strand of anti-democratic sentiment. We've got to fight back against it,” Obama was quoted as saying in a fundraising email.



Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

