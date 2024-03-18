Potential Foreign Sources of Trump's Debt Settlement Funds Worry His Ex-Lawyer: 'This Is No Joke'

Loading... Loading...

In recent developments, Michael Cohen, the former attorney to Donald Trump, has raised concerns about the potential of the former president receiving foreign funding to settle his increasing debts.

What Happened: Cohen voiced his apprehensions on Monday, following claims by Trump’s lawyers that it was “impossible” to secure the full bond required in Trump’s New York fraud case, as reported by The Hill.

In an interview with MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” Cohen questioned the potential sources of Trump’s funding. He expressed worries about the possibility of the money coming from foreign entities such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, or even through a backdoor channel of Russia.

He said, “What if by chance, it's coming through a backdoor channel of Russia? That now leaves a potential presidential candidate … basically owing a foreign entity. All at the expense of America's security? This is no joke,” according to the report.

Earlier on Monday, Trump’s legal team stated in court filings that securing the $454 million bond due in the New York fraud case was unattainable. Trump was ordered by a New York judge to pay nearly $355 million, plus interest, in penalties for lying about his net worth to receive tax and insurance benefits.

Cohen warned that Trump’s financial predicament could pose a national security risk if he is elected for another presidential term. Democratic Rep. Sean Casten (Ill.) echoed Cohen’s concerns, stating that Trump’s desperation for funds could make him a target for foreign adversaries.

Trump’s campaign has not responded to these allegations. The former president is currently facing four criminal cases and has accumulated substantial legal fees, with his fundraising committees spending nearly $30 million on legal fees in the second half of 2023.

Why It Matters: This is not the first time Trump’s financial dealings with foreign governments have come under scrutiny. In January 2024, a report by the House Oversight Committee Democrats revealed that Trump received up to $7.8 million from foreign governments during his presidency. The report detailed transactions such as the $300,000 received from Kuwait and the $6.5 million apartment bought by the Qatari Permanent Mission to the U.N. at Trump World Tower. This information, as detailed in a Benzinga article, further fuels the concerns raised by Cohen and others about the potential national security risks posed by Trump’s financial situation.

Photo by Evan El-Amin on Shutterstock

