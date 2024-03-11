Did Trump Try To Grab The Wheel Of Presidential Limousine On Jan. 6? Driver Disputes Earlier Narrative

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, a driver’s testimony has emerged, contesting earlier allegations that former President Donald Trump tried to seize control of his vehicle during the January 6 Capitol riot.

What Happened: The driver’s testimony contradicts previous claims that Trump attempted to take control of his vehicle on January 6, as reported by The Hill.

The driver, who was at the wheel of Trump’s car during the Capitol riot, refuted the assertion that Trump lunged for the steering wheel. This testimony was part of a larger report by House Republicans that downplays Trump’s involvement in the day’s chaos.

The driver’s account challenges the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson before the now-defunct Jan. 6 committee. Hutchinson had conveyed a secondhand story that Trump had “lunged” for the steering wheel after his speech near the White House.

“[President Trump] never grabbed the steering wheel. I didn’t see him, you know, lunge to try to get into the front seat at all,” the driver stated during the committee’s investigation.

While the full transcript with the driver has not been released, a copy obtained by The New York Times reveals that the driver did confirm Trump’s insistence on going to the Capitol, a detail that aligns with Hutchinson’s account, according to the report.

The driver described Trump’s demeanor as insistent but not irate, noting, “It was clear to me he wanted to go to the Capitol.” Trump also expressed no concern about the crowd, perceiving them as his supporters and not a threat.

Hutchinson’s earlier testimony, which described Trump’s actions as they were told to her by Tony Ornato, a former Secret Service agent, had painted a more aggressive picture of Trump’s behavior.

The Jan. 6 committee’s final report emphasized Trump’s demand to join his supporters at the Capitol as a key undisputed detail. The driver’s interview, conducted months after Hutchinson’s testimony, was not included in the committee’s public records, a decision criticized by House Administration Republicans.

Despite the DHS’s involvement in reviewing the transcript for redactions, the driver’s testimony supports other evidence presented to the committee, including Trump’s frustration with then-Vice President Mike Pence and his preoccupation with the crowd size at his speech.

Why It Matters: The latest testimony offers a contrasting perspective to the dramatic account provided by Hutchinson, who had testified that Trump made a physical attempt to direct the presidential limousine to the Capitol. Her testimony, depicted a more volatile scenario, suggesting Trump’s direct involvement in the Capitol riot.

The January 6 Capitol House Committee had voted to subpoena Trump in October 2022. At the time Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney had said about the insurrection — “none of this would have happened without [Trump]. He was personally and substantially involved in all of it.”

Photo by Evan El-Amin on Shutterstock

