Donald Trump Tried To Drive Limo To Capitol Building Jan. 6, 2021: Watch Former White House Aide's Testimony

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide, testified before Congress Tuesday that former President Donald Trump lunged at a Secret Service member and tried to drive the presidential limousine himself to the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

The hearings are part of a congressional committee investigation into Trump’s involvement in the attack on the Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

Hutchinson is 25 and was an aide for Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff.

Though she was not in the spotlight before the hearings, Hutchinson has emerged as a player who has key inside knowledge of the inner workings of the Trump administration, particularly around Jan. 6 and Republican efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

“Once the president gotten into the vehicle, he was under the impression that they were going to the capitol,” Hutchinson said. “When Bobby [a Secret Srevice agent] had relayed to him that we’re not … the president had a very strong, very angry response to that. The president said something to the effect of ‘I’m the effing president, take me to the capitol now’ He reached up to grab the steering wheel.”

