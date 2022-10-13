Committee Investigating Jan. 6 Capitol Riot To Vote On Trump Subpoena

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot plans to vote to subpoena former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: The committee is expected to vote to subpoena Trump during a public hearing on Thursday, according to a NBC News report. The committee had reportedly been considering the move for a while, and members had previously said they were considering interviewing Trump or former Vice President Mike Pence.

As part of her opening statement, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney said "none of this would have happened without [Trump]. He was personally and substantially involved in all of it."

It could happen again if appropriate actions are not taken, Cheney added.

"Today, we will focus on President Trump’s state of mind, his intent, his motivations, and how he spurred others to do his bidding. And how another Jan. 6 could happen again if we do not take necessary action to prevent it."

Trump was permanently banned from Twitter Inc TWTR two days after the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot as a result of posts that Twitter said incited violence.

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC are soaring Thursday following reports that Alphabet Inc GOOG has approved the Truth Social app for distribution in the Google Play store.

Digital World is set to merge with Trump's Trump Media & Technology Group, which is behind the Truth Social app. But Trump's media company has hit some speed bumps in the merger process.

Less than one month after failing to get shareholder approval to extend the vote on the merger, a new vote was once again delayed this week.

The merger vote extension is now scheduled for Nov. 3. The SPAC could be liquidated in December if an extension is not approved.

Photo: Gage Skidmore from Flickr.