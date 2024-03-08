Donald Trump Is Against TikTok Ban Because It Would Help 'Facebook And Zuckerschmuck' Double Their Business

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump has voiced his opposition to a potential TikTok ban in the U.S., citing the benefits it would bring to Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Facebook and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.

What Happened: Trump, who had previously supported banning TikTok, took to Truth Social to express his disapproval of the proposed ban. He argued that a TikTok ban would significantly boost Facebook’s business, a company he has previously accused of election fraud.

"If you get rid of TikTok, Facebook and Zuckerschmuck will double their business," he said.

"I don't want Facebook, who cheated in the last Election, doing better. They are a true Enemy of the People!"

The legislation, which was unanimously approved by the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday, would require TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to divest from the app or face a U.S. ban. This move has been met with opposition from TikTok, which has labeled it as an “outright ban.”

If the bill were to be approved by both the House and Senate, the responsibility of signing it into law would fall upon President Joe Biden. Despite using the platform for his reelection campaign, Biden has expressed support for the bill.

Why It Matters: This development comes amid growing concerns from lawmakers about the data privacy and national security risks posed by the app. The White House, which has previously supported efforts to give the president the power to ban TikTok, has called the legislation a “welcome step.”

Trump’s stance on the issue is a stark contrast to his previous position. During his presidency in 2020, he had vowed to ban TikTok from operating in the U.S. and had issued an order for ByteDance to divest from TikTok’s U.S. operations. However, this order was later blocked in court.

Meanwhile, TikTok is facing additional challenges, including a potential licensing dispute with Universal Music Group and the impending expiration of its licensing deal with the National Music Publishers Association on April 30. These issues could further complicate the app’s future in the U.S.

