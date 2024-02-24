Ivanka Trump Is Now On TikTok — Even Though Her Father Tried To Ban It In The US

Loading... Loading...

Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of former President Donald Trump, has created a verified account on TikTok, the social media platform her father has vehemently criticized as a national security threat.

With a modest following of just over 300, Ivanka's TikTok presence is in its infancy, showing no activity as of yet, reported Fortune.

The revelation of Ivanka's account coincides with President Joe Biden's campaign's recent engagement with TikTok, aiming to connect with younger voters.

This is also despite Biden's administration maintaining a critical view of TikTok, which is owned by ByteDance, for similar security concerns.

During his presidency, Donald Trump attempted to ban TikTok in the U.S., citing national security risks. However, the ban faced legal challenges and was never implemented.

While revoking Donald Trump's executive order, Biden has continued to scrutinize foreign-connected apps for security risks, including banning TikTok on government devices due to its alleged ties to China and questionable data practices.

Ivanka Trump's debut on TikTok distinguishes her as the first member of the Trump family to use the platform, highlighting a notable difference from the current Trump presidential campaign's absence on TikTok.

