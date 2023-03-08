Trump Recalls Time When He Wanted To 'Disable' TikTok: 'I've Been Right About Everything!'

Donald Trump said while “everyone” wants to “destroy” TikTok now, it was he who tried to “disable” the Chinese short-form video platform three years ago.

What Happened: Trump posted his comments on Truth Social on Wednesday, saying, “When I wanted to disable TIKTOK 3 years ago, I was met with opposition from [Republican In Name Only] RINOS to Democrats to everyone else.”

“They actually went to court in an effort to stop me. Now they realize I was right, and have changed their tune. Sadly, I’ve been right about everything!”

The U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee recently voted to give President Joe Biden the power to ban TikTok in the United States.

Why It Matters: On Tuesday, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and a dozen senators have also introduced legislation to ban the application and other foreign-based technologies if they pose national security threats. The bi-partisan bill has received the endorsement of the White House, reported Reuters.

Trump signed an executive order to ban TikTok in August 2020. His administration had accused the app of siphoning “vast swaths of information” from users, which included location data and browsing and search histories.

In the end, the ban was averted as Trump gave his blessing to a deal that would have seen TikTok being sold to the Oracle Corp. ORCL.

It was reported in August that TikTok was close to a deal to store its U.S. users’ information with Oracle without parent ByteDance having access to it.

