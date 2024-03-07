Joe Biden's Low Visibility Cause Of Economic Approval Crisis Says Democratic Strategist: '…Has Done Fewer Interviews Than Any President In American History'

Loading... Loading...

A Democratic strategist highlighted President Joe Biden‘s low public visibility as a significant factor contributing to his administration’s economic approval crisis among voters.

What Happened: In an interview with CNBC, Democratic strategist Melissa DeRosa pointed out that President Biden’s lack of public appearances is a “problem,” discussing the incumbent president’s low economic approval rating.

“Part of the problem is that Joe Biden isn’t out,” DeRosa said.

“Joe Biden has done fewer interviews than any president in American history.”

This comes in the wake of recent polls showing that many Americans prefer former President Donald Trump‘s handling of the U.S. economy over Biden’s

Why It Matters: A poll conducted by the Financial Times and the University of Michigan Ross School of Business in February showed that 42% of respondents prefer Trump’s economic leadership compared to 31% for Biden, with 21% expressing trust in neither. The poll also indicated that a third of voters believe Biden’s policies have negatively impacted the economy.

This finding pressures Biden, who faces scrutiny over his age and mental fitness following a report by Special Counsel Robert Hur about the president’s mishandling of classified documents. In the report, Hur described how Biden allegedly forgot instances from his time as vice president or the passing of his son, Beau, due to brain cancer.

A different NBC News poll that surveyed 1,000 registered voters revealed Trump holding a notable lead over Biden regarding their ability to oversee the economy.

