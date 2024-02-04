Trump Vs. Biden: Poll Shows One Candidate Overwhelmingly Viewed As More Competent In Handling Of Economy

Loading... Loading...

A recent NBC News poll shows a significant disparity in the public perception of President Joe Biden's and former President Donald Trump's handling of the economy.

This poll surveyed 1,000 registered voters and shows Trump holding a notable lead over Biden regarding their ability to oversee the economy.

According to the poll, Trump was viewed as more adept and effective in handling economic matters, enjoying a 16-point lead over Biden. Furthermore, he led Biden by 23 points in having the mental and physical health necessary for the presidency.

This development came amid Biden's presidency reaching its lowest approval rating at 37 percent. The respondents also favored Trump over Biden in several policy areas, including immigration and crime management.

Trump was ahead of Biden by 35 points on securing the border and controlling immigration, but Biden led by 17 points on treating immigrants humanely and protecting their rights.

The poll also shed light on voter dissatisfaction with Biden's approach to the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, with 60 percent disapproving of his handling.

Only 36 percent of respondents approved of Biden's economic policies, and 34 percent supported his foreign policy decisions.

However, Biden did have the upper hand in certain areas. He led Trump marginally by two points in safeguarding democracy and by 12 points in addressing abortion issues.

Notably, if Trump were convicted of a felony this year, 45 percent of respondents indicated a preference for Biden over Trump, who garnered 43 percent support.

The poll, conducted from Jan. 26 to Jan. 30, had a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

