Trump Vs. Biden: Americans Increasingly Lean Toward One When It Comes To Economy

Loading... Loading...

Despite recent economic growth, a recent poll reveals that many Americans favor former President Donald Trump over President Joe Biden in regards to handling the U.S. economy.

Conducted by the Financial Times and the University of Michigan Ross School of Business, the survey shows 42% of respondents prefer Trump's economic leadership compared to 31% for Biden, with 21% expressing trust in neither.

This finding pressures Biden, who faces scrutiny over his age and mental fitness following a report by Special Counsel Robert Hur about the president's mishandling of classified documents. In the report, Hur described how Biden allegedly forgot instances from his time as vice president or the passing of his son, Beau, due to brain cancer.

Despite voters noting slight improvements in their personal finances and the broader economy, skepticism remains about Biden's ability to sway public opinion on economic matters.

Erik Gordon, a professor at the Ross School of Business, pointed out that Biden's positive economic messaging has yet to shift public perception significantly.

The poll indicates a third of voters believe Biden's policies have negatively impacted the economy.

Also Read: Trump Slammed Over 'Unhinged' Comments Threatening To Allow Russia To Attack 'Delinquent' NATO Countries If Elected: 'It Endangers American National Security'

Interestingly, 46% of voters now say they can live comfortably, a slight increase from previous months, yet Biden's approval ratings on economic handling remain unchanged at 36%.

Deep partisan divides are evident, with 71% of Democrats approving Biden's economic management versus 5% of Republicans.

The poll also highlighted disparities across income, education, gender, and age groups, with Trump maintaining significant support among lower-income Americans.

In the Republican primary race, Trump leads significantly over Nikki Haley despite her efforts to leverage her foreign policy experience.

The poll shows her trailing Trump and Biden in economic trust among voters, particularly within the Republican base.

Now Read: Trump Vs. Biden: National Poll Shows Slight Advantage For One Candidate In Tight Race

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.