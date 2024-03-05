Trump Accuses Biden Of Plotting To 'Collapse the American System' Amid Immigration Rhetoric Surge

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump has intensified his immigration rhetoric, alleging that President Joe Biden is conspiring to overthrow the United States. This comes as Trump campaigns in the lead-up to the Super Tuesday primaries.

What Happened: Trump made these accusations on Saturday in Greensboro, North Carolina. He asserted that Biden’s border policies are assisting the U.S.’s foreign adversaries and that his actions amount to a conspiracy to overthrow the nation, reported ABC News on Tuesday.

“Biden and his accomplices want to collapse the American system, nullify the will of the actual American voters and establish a new base of power that gives them control for generations,” said Trump, according to the report.

Trump has a track record of using aggressive rhetoric to undermine his opponents. He has previously labeled Biden as “the real threat to democracy” and has claimed, without evidence, that Biden is behind the indictments he is facing.

Trump’s campaign events took place three days before Super Tuesday, which will see elections in 16 states, including North Carolina and Virginia. The primaries represent the most significant day of voting this year ahead of November's general election, which is likely to be a rematch of 2020 between Trump and Biden.

See Also: My Pillow Guy Mike Lindell Tells MAGA Crowd In Florida: ‘God Is Working Through President Trump!’

Why It Matters: The issue of immigration has been a contentious topic in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election. Both Trump and Biden visited the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday, highlighting their contrasting approaches to the issue. Biden called for a bipartisan border bill, urging Trump to join him in lobbying Congress for its passage.

Trump, on the other hand, outlined a plan for mass deportations, emphasizing the role of local police in implementing this plan if he is re-elected. He also claimed credit for the collapse of a bipartisan border deal, which he described as "dead."

As the election approaches, the immigration issue continues to be a major point of contention, with a record number of voters considering it a significant issue.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Read Next: Trump’s Niece Says This Revelation Would Be A ‘Crushing Blow’ For Ex-President’s Image And ‘His Sense Of Himself’ Amid Legal Woes

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.