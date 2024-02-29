Loading... Loading...

In a dramatic turn of events, both Joe Biden and Donald Trump visited the southern border on Thursday, sparking a heated debate over immigration. The issue has been a long-standing challenge for the administrations of both parties.

What Happened: The two rivals made their appearances at the border, with Biden visiting Brownsville and Trump speaking in Eagle Pass, reported NBC News. Biden used the opportunity to call for a bipartisan border bill, urging Trump to join him in lobbying Congress for its passage.

"It's long past time to act," Biden said.

"You know and I know it's the toughest, most efficient, most effective border security bill this country's ever seen," Biden said.

"So instead of playing politics with the issue, why don't we just get together and get it done?"

Trump’s national press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, responded by placing the blame for the border crisis on Biden’s policies. Trump also used the occasion to address the recent death of a nursing student, Laken Riley, allegedly at the hands of an undocumented Venezuelan migrant.

Trump labeled the migrant crisis as a “Joe Biden invasion” and a “vicious violation to our country.” This visit marked Biden’s second trip to the border since taking office, with critics noting that he chose to visit Brownsville, a town that has felt the impact of migration, at a time when the most severe consequences of the migrant influx have shifted elsewhere.

Why It Matters: The issue of immigration has been a hot topic in the 2024 presidential election year. Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently warned about the impact of the ongoing influx of illegal immigrants into the U.S., stating that it could potentially overwhelm essential services.

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has also expressed concerns about the city’s capacity to handle the migrant crisis, warning that the situation could soon lead to people “sleeping on the streets.”

Earlier this month, Biden pointed the finger at Trump for the collapse of a border security plan, which was initially demanded by Republicans to tackle immigration and security issues at the U.S.-Mexico border. The deal was reportedly sabotaged by Republicans, allegedly under Trump’s influence, after four months of negotiations.

