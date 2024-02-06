Crisis Of Illegal Immigration: New Survey Shows Record Number Of Voters Cry Major Issue, But Who Gets More Blame, Biden Or Trump?

Loading... Loading...

The topic of immigration could become an increasingly important item covered by candidates ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

What Happened: President Joe Biden recently vowed to shut down the border between the U.S. and Mexico if Congress approves a bipartisan bill.

The bipartisan efforts appear to be falling short with the House GOP saying the bill wouldn't see a vote.

While the efforts are stalled, the majority of American voters believe the issue is now a crisis.

A recent Morning Consult poll asked voters if they thought the U.S. was facing "a crisis of illegal immigration across the U.S.-Mexico border."

The result of the poll was a record result of 57% saying yes, which is the highest during the presidencies of both Biden and Donald Trump. The percentage of voters who said yes was previously 50% in March 2021, 37% in April 2019 and 42% in January 2019.

Here are the results of the poll based on political leanings.

Democrats: 41% (31% March 2021, 12% April 2019, 19% January 2019)

Republicans: 76% (74%, 68%, 72%)

Independents: 53% (50%, 36%, 37%)

The poll also asked who was most to blame for the immigration crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Overall, it was President Biden who got the highest percent of votes for being "very responsible" at 49%. Others who were very responsible for all voters were Democrats in Congress (40%), Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (34%), Trump (24%) and Republicans in Congress (24%).

Here's who got the most blame by political party, with the percent of voters who said the person(s) were "very responsible."

Democrats: 36% Trump, 33% Republicans in Congress, 30% Biden, 23% Democrats in Congress, 21% Mayorkas

Republicans: 71% Biden, 60% Democrats in Congress, 50% Mayorkas, 17% Republicans in Congress, 16% Trump

Independents: 44% Biden, 34% Democrats in Congress, 30% Mayorkas, 21% Republicans in Congress, 19% Trump

Why It's Important: Biden gets the highest percent of blame from registered voters polled and is widely listed as the top blame-getter by Republican and Independent voters. While Biden didn't get the most blame from Democratic voters, he still ranked third, trailing only Trump and the Republicans in Congress.

Trump comes away from the poll with a low percentage of blame from most voters. He was ranked tied for last among all voters and ranked last for Republican and Independent voters. Among Democratic voters, Trump ranked first but received a low 36%.

Another Morning Consult survey of swing state voters recently showed an uptick in the percentage of people who see immigration as the top issue for the 2024 election.

The top four issues for voters in swing states are the economy, immigration, democracy and abortion. The economy ranks first in all seven swing states, getting 36% of the vote, which is down from 41% in November 2023.

Immigration has grown as a top issue, going from 9% in November to 13% in February. Immigration ranked as the second biggest issue in five of the seven swing states.

In the poll it was found that more people trust Trump to handle issues like the economy and immigration as opposed to Biden.

Based on the results of the two surveys, Biden could be in trouble if immigration becomes a bigger topic of debate for the 2024 presidential election.

