OpenAI's Sam Altman 'Extremely Focused On Making AGI' After Sora AI Model's Impressive Debut

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman praised his team’s talent and dedication after the impressive launch of the video generator Sora AI model. He also invited others interested in contributing to the development of artificial general intelligence (AGI).

What Happened: Altman took to X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday to express admiration for his team at the Microsoft Corp.-backed MSFT OpenAI. He highlighted their focus on tackling “the hardest, most interesting, and most important problems” in the field of AGI.

Altman reiterated his focus on one of the most significant breakthroughs anticipated from OpenAI – AGI. The tech leader, who is currently seeking $7 trillion in funds to fuel his and OpenAI's AI dreams, said he is "extremely focused on making AGI."

Why It Matters: AI’s rapid advancement has led to concerns regarding its potential hazards. Altman has previously stressed the need for a regulatory body to supervise AI’s progression but maintained that the company is working on achieving AGI.

In November, Microsoft President Brad Smith dismissed the possibility of developing super-intelligent AI in the next year. This comment was made a year after Microsoft-backed OpenAI released AI chatbot ChatGPT, triggering widespread investment and anxiety over the potential risks of such technologies.

Despite criticism from Meta’s Chief AI Scientist, who labeled OpenAI as a “contract research house” for Microsoft, Altman and his team remain committed to their mission. The OpenAI CEO’s recent tweet underscores this commitment and invites talented individuals to join them in their efforts.

