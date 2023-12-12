The Hidden ChatGPT Trick: Being Nice Can Give Surprisingly Better Results

Loading... Loading...

Being kind can lead to great outcomes, not only when interacting with sentient creatures but also with artificial intelligence. Recent findings show that treating ChatGPT with kindness can yield improved results.

What Happened: A Redditor posted that being kind to OpenAI's ChatGPT and giving it a rich context has "worked wonders" and that the results so far have been "great".

It's not just a one-off instance, either. Several other Reddit users agreed, noting that they get better responses when they use verbs like "please," and generally being more polite with the AI-powered chatbot has resulted in high-quality responses.

In my experiments with ChatGPT and GPT4, I've also had more pleasing conversations while being polite, with the chatbot being nicer and closing conversations cheerfully.

"I've been experimenting with being "nice" to ChatGPT, and it seems to make a difference. If I say "please" and "thank you," it seems to try harder," said Stephen Wolfram while developing the Wolfram|Alpha plugin for ChatGPT.

Not Surprising: This should not come as a surprise, though, since ChatGPT is trained on data from all over the internet and human conversations. Since conversations between humans are better when they are polite, ChatGPT is also nicer when it gets polite questions.

Since ChatGPT is trained on human conversations, it responds positively to social cues and positive feedback.

How To Be Nice To ChatGPT

Being nice to ChatGPT is easy – essentially, it starts with treating conversations with the chatbot the same way you would treat a friend or a fellow human being.

Here are some positive cues you can use to be nice to ChatGPT and get better results and responses:

Initiate conversations with a "Hello" or "Hi," and try to include a greeting from time to time.

Be respectful and courteous and use polite words like "please" and "thank you".

Provide rich context with clear instructions and requests instead of forcing ChatGPT to figure out using a trial-and-error method.

Give constructive feedback so ChatGPT can improve its responses – for example, if ChatGPT gives a wrong or incomplete response, let it know. Likewise, you can also try to say if you liked or disliked its answers.

Lastly, a little appreciation goes a long way. Users have reported that being appreciative has helped ChatGPT improve its responses across different conversations.

Being nice can help you not only have more pleasant conversations with ChatGPT, but it can also help it be more productive and give higher-quality answers.

