OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman Debunks GPT 4.5 Leak Speculations In One Word: 'Nah'

On Thursday, reports started circulating that the latest update of OpenAI, backed by Microsoft Corporation’s MSFT AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT, might have just leaked. However, the company’s newly reinstated CEO, Sam Altman, has now said nothing like that happened.

What Happened: Responding to a user’s query on X (formerly Twitter) about whether the rumors of the GPT 4.5 leak are legit or not, Altman simply responded with a “nah.”

The rumors started when, earlier in the day, several users on social media started posting screenshots that showcased how much it might cost to use and how the new version might be able to understand different types of information — like pictures, videos, sounds, and 3D and could solve complex problems.

The details about the actual release of both GPT 4.5 and GPT 5 remain elusive.

Why It’s Important: In September earlier this year, when OpenAI was still preparing for its inaugural developer conference, the speculations about the company launching GPT-5 or any other major iterations were quelled by Altman.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, it was reported that despite having a fairly tumultuous drama at the company, OpenAI seems to keep its eyes on the Chinese market as it has reportedly submitted applications for trademarking GPT-6 and GPT-7.

