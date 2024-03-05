Elon Musk-Mark Cuban War Of Words Escalates After Shark Tank Host Backs Biden: '24 Karat D****e'

Loading... Loading...

The war of words continues to escalate between tech billionaire Elon Musk and Mark Cuban after the Shark Tank host publicly backed President Joe Biden for the 2024 elections.

What Happened: While Musk and Cuban have been publicly having a go at each other over their disagreements on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and censorship, this time the Tesla Inc. CEO slammed Cuban unprovoked.

Agreeing with a user who called Cuban a "douche," Musk said he is "24 karat."

The timing is interesting – while Musk has not publicly backed former president Donald Trump or other Republican nominees, his latest attack against Cuban comes after he publicly announced support for Biden.

Cuban said while he supported Nikki Haley in the Texas GOP primary, it was a "protest vote against Trump."

He threw his weight behind Biden and said he would still vote for him even if he was "being given last rites."

Why It Matters: In the past, Musk has called Cuban a "racist" over his stance on DEI and censorship. At one point, he even called Cuban an "insufferable t**l" after he claimed that X had morphed into a "cesspool of hate."

Cuban also called Musk a "real bad b***h" and disagreed with allegations that he wants censorship on X. "It's about hate speech crowding out people who don't want to be where hate is."

Musk has mocked Cuban in the past for “arguing with a rabbit & losing.”

On his part, Cuban has been vocal about the changes Musk has made since he acquired Twitter for $44 billion. He also took a dig at Musk recently over wage gap between demographics, asking the Tesla CEO if he would increase the wages of historically underpaid demographics at his companies.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock