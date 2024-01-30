Elon Musk Gives A Chef's Kiss As He Savors Mark Cuban 'Arguing With A Rabbit And Losing' Over Diversity Debate

Loading... Loading...

The ongoing feud between billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Cuban is intensifying, with Tesla Inc. CEO savoring Cuban losing the argument with a user on the diversity debate.

What Happened: Musk mocked Cuban for engaging in a heated and long debate about diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) on social media and "losing" to a user named "The Rabbit Hole."

Musk responded to a post by another user, Mike Solana, who called it "wild" that Cuban thinks he's not a racist. "Cuban arguing with a rabbit & losing is ‘chef's kiss.'"

Cuban has been engaged in a heated DEI debate with "The Rabbit Hole" and several others on social media over the past few days. Cuban has also been accused of being a racist by Musk.

In a now-deleted post, Musk called Cubans racist. He added that the only way he can prove he isn't racist and sexist is "to put an Asian woman and a white woman on his basketball team!"

See Also: Elon Musk Minimizes Mob Trolling On X As Paul Graham Says It Has ‘Improved A Lot:’ ‘Water Off A Duck’s Back’

Cuban has maintained his support for DEI and noted that this helps companies discover untapped talent that is potentially beneficial to the business. "Good businesses look where others don't," he said.

"Race and gender can be part of the equation. I view diversity as a competitive advantage."

Musk, on the other hand, has called DEI "racist."

Loading... Loading...

"Discrimination on the basis of race, which DEI does, is literally the definition of racism."

Why It Matters: This is not the first time Musk and Cuban have locked horns or mocked each other.

On his spars with Musk, Cuban said "He likes to talk sh** on here and so do I," during a "Ask Me Anything" (AMA) session on Monday.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman agreed with Musk amidst the Claudine Gay controversy, saying DEI uses techniques from the "Red Scares and McCarthyism of decades past" and that "certain speech is no longer permitted."

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk Reacts To Alleged Letter By Ex-FBI Agents On US Facing ‘Imminent Danger' From Illegal Immigrants: ‘Extremely Concerning’

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock