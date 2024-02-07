Mark Cuban Claps Back At Elon Musk, Dubbing Him A 'Real Bad B***h'

Loading... Loading...

The war of words between billionaires Mark Cuban and Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk continues escalating, with the Shark Tank host calling the Tesla chief a "real bad b***h."

What Happened: Cuban and Musk have been having a go at each other for the past few weeks over their disagreement on hate speech on X, formerly Twitter.

Musk has also called Cuban "racist" over the latter's stance on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies.

See Also: Elon Musk Gives A Chef’s Kiss As He Savors Mark Cuban ‘Arguing With A Rabbit And Losing’ Over Diversity Debate

Cuban made a passive-aggressive tweet with a snarky response to Musk, calling him an "insufferable tool."

"He's my best friend. He's a real bad bitch. Got his own car. Don't need no Lyft. I love you too Elon!"

War Of Words: Earlier, Musk was responding to journalist Glenn Greenwald, who said "elites of all kinds have been whining."

Cuban, however, disagreed that he wanted censorship on X.

"I’ve never asked for censorship. It’s about hate speech crowding out people who don’t want to be where hate is."

"If I wanted to be adored. This is not the place to go. Lol. Despite @elonmusk being a non-stop joyride of positivity towards me."

Musk has mocked Cuban in the past for "arguing with a rabbit & losing."

Loading... Loading...

This was after Cuban's argument with a user named "The Rabbit Hole" and others on the social media platform, where he was accused of being racist. Cuban, however, believes that he is being attacked for his Jewish faith, and he has also accused Musk of enabling anti-Semitism on the platform.

Amongst the key disagreements between Musk and Cuban is the Shark Tank host's stance on DEI. While Cuban stands by his belief that "diversity" offers a competitive advantage, Musk thinks it is "racist."

This likely is not the end of the spar between Musk and Cuban, but the latter has tempered his tweets compared to a few days ago when he said Musk "likes to talk sh**."

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk Minimizes Mob Trolling On X As Paul Graham Says It Has ‘Improved A Lot:' ‘Water Off A Duck's Back'

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock