Nikki Haley Says 'Thousands Of People' Are Coming To Her Rallies Because They Crave 'Normalcy'

Loading... Loading...

On Sunday, GOP presidential hopeful and former South Carolina governor, Nikki Haley, tweeted to her followers about the strong turnout at her rallies and the desire for change within the Republican Party. The post on X, formerly Twitter, comes ahead of the influential Super Tuesday event.

What Happened: Haley’s post came a day before Super Tuesday when the majority of states participate in the presidential primary schedule.

Voting events are scheduled in Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, and the US territory of American Samoa.

See Also: Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Joe Biden And Alejandro Mayorkas ‘Have Blood On Their Hands’: ‘This Senseless Tragedy Never Should’ve Happened’

Why It Matters: Haley’s tweet comes at a critical time as she faces stiff competition from former President Trump, who has been dominating early voting states in the 2024 presidential election. Despite this, Haley recently secured her first victory, defeating Trump in the Washington, D.C. primary. This win has given her campaign a much-needed boost.

However, Haley's campaign has encountered difficulties in securing delegates leading up to Super Tuesday.

In another development, Haley has expressed satisfaction over the Supreme Court's decision to retain Trump on the Colorado ballot, emphasizing that the decision of who leads the country should be left to the American people.

With Super Tuesday approaching, Haley’s campaign is looking to build on her recent wins and rally support within the Republican Party. She has been shaking off speculation around a third-party run.

Photo via Shutterstock

Read Next: Trump Vs Biden: One Candidate Appears To Lose Support From Within Party, Raising Concerns About Electability

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.