Nikki Haley Praises Supreme Court's Ruling To Retain Trump On Colorado Ballot: 'I Trust The American People'

In a recent development, Republican presidential candidate, Nikki Haley, has expressed satisfaction over the Supreme Court’s decision to retain former President Donald Trump on the Colorado ballot.

What Happened: The Supreme Court dismissed 14th Amendment challenges to Trump’s eligibility for the White House on Monday, a decision that Haley lauded on CNN’s “The Lead” with Jake Tapper. Haley stressed that the decision of who leads the country should be left to the American people, reported The Hill.

“We don't want the chaos of certain states or secretaries of state saying that they like someone or don't like someone and want to take them off the ballot. I trust the American people,” said Haley, according to the report.

The court ruled that Colorado cannot exclude Trump from the ballot under the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause. The majority opinion stated that the power to enforce the amendment to disqualify federal candidates lies with Congress.

Despite lagging significantly behind Trump in the GOP presidential primary, Haley remains dedicated to the race. She expressed her intention to defeat Trump without the courts removing him from the ballot, stating, “I’m trying to defeat Donald Trump fair and square.”

When asked about the significance of the 14th Amendment in light of the ruling, Haley deferred to legal experts, stating that the Supreme Court’s role was to decide on the ballot issue, not to determine whether an insurrection had occurred.

Why It Matters: The Supreme Court’s decision comes after a group of Colorado voters brought a case to the court, alleging that Trump incited the January 6 Capitol riot. The case held significant implications for Trump's potential bid to reclaim the White House.

Following Monday’s Supreme Court court’s ruling, Trump was allowed to stand in the Colorado presidential primary, as per Benzinga. The former president celebrated the ruling, calling it a “very big day for America, very big day for Liberty.”

