Trump's Immunity Claim To Be Examined By Supreme Court: A Game Changer For 2024 Elections?

Loading... Loading...

In a historic move, the U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case concerning former President Donald Trump’s claim of criminal immunity, a decision that could significantly impact his attempts to overturn the 2020 election loss.

What Happened: The Supreme Court’s decision on Wednesday to take up the issue has temporarily halted Trump’s Jan. 6 criminal trial proceedings. This development is seen as an initial setback for Special Counsel Jack Smith, but it keeps the possibility of a jury trial before the 2024 presidential election alive, reported The Hill.

Trump had requested the justices to delay his trial and postpone considering his immunity claims until he had exhausted his appeal options in a lower court. This process could have taken weeks or even months, potentially allowing Trump to avoid prosecution before a jury could hear the case.

However, the Supreme Court, at Smith’s suggestion, decided to hear Trump’s immunity claims now. The justices have set an expedited schedule, with oral arguments expected during the week of April 22. A decision is likely to be handed down by the end of June or sooner.

If the conservative-majority court rules against Trump, it would allow Smith’s prosecution to proceed, potentially scheduling the trial before the November election.

The Supreme Court’s decision to hear Trump’s immunity claims is the first time it will consider any of the former president’s criminal cases since he was charged. Trump has pleaded not guilty to four federal felony charges accusing him of conspiring to subvert the 2020 presidential election results.

See Also: Nancy Pelosi Has New Tech Stock Pick After Making More Than $1M On Nvidia: Here’s The Latest Purchase

Why It Matters: This case has been a point of contention for some time. Earlier this month, a federal appeals court ruled that Trump is not immune from prosecution for crimes he may have committed while in office.

Following this, Trump appealed to the Supreme Court to delay the trial, a move that former White House attorney Ty Cobb predicted would be unsuccessful.

Special Counsel Smith also urged the Supreme Court to deny Trump’s request and allow the trial to proceed promptly. The Supreme Court’s decision to hear the case now marks a significant development in this ongoing legal saga.

Image Credits – Shutterstock

Read Next: Trump Said He Won’t Allow CBDCs, Now His Party Is Proposing A Bill To Halt The Introduction Of Such ‘Programmable Money’

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.