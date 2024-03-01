Upcoming Smartphones Launching In 2024

Loading... Loading...

The year 2023 witnessed the launch of a range of smartphones with stunningly bright displays, faster chipsets, increasingly better cameras, and some important leaps in terms of foldable display technology.

In the same vein, 2024 promises to be an exciting year for new smartphones, making it a great year if you are looking for an upgrade. Whether you want an upgraded display, camera, or a faster Qualcomm Inc. QCOM or Apple chipset, 2024 smartphones have something in store for everyone.

From Apple Inc. AAPL to Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. SSNLF, Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google, Nothing, and Asus, we have compiled a list of the best upcoming smartphones in 2024.

Note that the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the OnePlus 12 have already launched earlier this month.

Upcoming Smartphones In 2024

Apple iPhone 16

Cupertino tech giant Apple will launch its flagship iPhone 16 series in September 2024, which will take on Samsung's Galaxy S24 series that has already been launched.

The line-up, which is expected to include the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to be equipped with new haptic buttons and a capture button, along with a new Apple A-series chipset.

The iPhone 16 series will likely get improved AI features, with AI becoming a part of new smartphones, as we witnessed during the launch of the Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 And Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung has been leading the foldable segment since the launch of its first foldable smartphone, but it needs to make major upgrades to its foldables to compete with the likes of Google Pixel Fold and the OnePlus Open.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are expected to launch around August 2024, in line with last year's launch.

Google Pixel Fold 2

Along with Samsung launching a new foldable phone, Google is also expected to upgrade the Pixel Fold with the launch of the Pixel Fold 2 in summer 2024.

While there is no confirmation about the launch yet, the device is expected to feature a bigger display and improved AI features and is expected to be equipped with the Tensor G3 chipset, which powers the existing Pixel 8 series.

Google Pixel 9

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro smartphones in October, a month after Apple unveils its iPhone 16 series.

The smartphones are expected to be equipped with the company's yet-to-be-announced Tensor G4 chipset. AI was a big part of the Pixel 8 series launch, and this is expected to continue with the Pixel 9 series.

As per rumors, the devices are expected to feature flat design on the sides.

Google Pixel 8a

Besides its flagship line-up and foldable, Apple is also expected to launch the Pixel 8a, its affordable smartphone, in the Summer of 2024. The device is not expected to receive any major design changes and is expected to retain a 6.1-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

However, it is expected to be equipped with the Tensor G3 chipset used in the Google Pixel 8 series.

Apple iPhone SE 4

Apple launched the iPhone SE 3 in 2022 and is expected to launch the next iteration of its affordable smartphone in 2024.

While there has been no confirmation from the company, the device is expected to receive a major design overhaul, offering a bigger display, thinner bezels, and an OLED display.

Nothing Phone 3

Carl Pei-led Nothing is expected to launch its next flagship smartphone, the Nothing Phone 3, in 2024. The company is expected to give a peek at the upcoming smartphone at the Mobile World Congress 2024 in February.

Known for its transparent design and Glyph interface, the company is expected to retain the same design language while upgrading the hardware.

Asus Zenfone 11

Asus has already unveiled its gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 8, and the smartphone maker is now expected to launch the Zenfone 11 in 2024. The Zenfone line-up is the company's flagship offering and is known for its compact form factor and premium hardware.

