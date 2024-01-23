OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R Launched Featuring Qualcomm's Flagship Chipset, Starting At $499

Loading... Loading...

OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R smartphones powered by Qualcomm Inc.'s QCOM Snapdragon chipsets have been launched today.

What Happened: OnePlus unveiled two smartphones at an event on Tuesday – the flagship OnePlus 12, and the slightly more affordable OnePlus 12R.

While the OnePlus 12 was unveiled in China in December, the OnePlus 12R has also been launched under a different name – the Ace 3.

Although both the phones are powered by top-tier Snapdragon 8-series chipsets, the OnePlus 12 is amongst the first few phones to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The OnePlus 12R, on the other hand, uses a generation older Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

While the OnePlus 12 competes with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.'s SSNLF Galaxy S24 Ultra and Apple Inc.'s AAPL iPhone 15 series, the OnePlus 12R hits a slightly lower price point.

OnePlus 12, 12R Price: The OnePlus 12 is priced at $799 for the base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, $899 for 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, and comes in Emerald and Black color options.

The OnePlus 12R is priced at $499 for the base variant with 8GB RAM 128GB storage and $599 for the 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. It comes in Gray and Blue color options.

OnePlus 12 will be available starting Feb 6, and the OnePlus 12R will be available starting Feb 13.

See Also: More Bang For Your Apple Buck: iPhone 15 Pro Max Costs The Same As Vision Pro Accessories Plus Support Plan

OnePlus 12 Features: OnePlus 12's front is dominated by a large 6.82-inch Quad HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It also gets extremely bright – its peak brightness is rated at 4,500 nits, nearly 90% brighter than Google’s Pixel 8 Pro at 2,400 nits, which was the brightest phone available until now.

OnePlus has moved the iconic mute slider to the left now. The phone’s right side has a new integrated antenna to improve connectivity.

Loading... Loading...

Imaging duties are handled by a 50MP primary camera, a 64MP periscope camera with support for 3x optical zoom, a 48MP ultrawide angle camera, and a 32MP selfie camera on the front.

The phone is powered by a 5,400mAh battery and supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. The wireless charging feature has made a comeback after the OnePlus 11 skipped it in 2023.

Other features include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 5G, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a new vibration motor that OnePlus claims is better than the one in Apple’s iPhones.

OnePlus 12R Features: The OnePlus 12R has a slightly smaller 6.78-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

It has a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide angle camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 16MP camera for selfies.

It is powered by a slightly larger 5,500mAh battery with 100W wired charging support. It offers the same connectivity options as its more expensive sibling.

Image credits – OnePlus

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Apple Vision Pro Price Tag Swells For Those Who Need A Prescription Lens: Essential Adds-On Push Cost To Near Half That Of The Headset