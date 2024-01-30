Want To Buy Samsung Galaxy S24 For Galaxy AI Features? They Won't Be Free Forever

Loading... Loading...

One of the key selling points of the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series is its suite of AI-powered features called Galaxy AI, which includes live translations to generative AI editing for images. However, there is a catch.

What Happened: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. SSNLF stressed on the Galaxy AI features in its newly-launched Galaxy S24 series. Many of these features are powered by Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google's Gemini large-language model.

However, buried deep in its announcement’s fine print is that these features are free only for a limited period of time.

"Galaxy AI features will be provided for free until the end of 2025 on supported Samsung Galaxy devices. Different terms may apply for AI features provided by third parties," Samsung says on its website, as first spotted by X user @AdamJMatlock.

See Also: Deal Alert: Grab Samsung’s Latest Flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra At A $990 Discount

Samsung’s AI suite, which includes notable features like Generative Edit and transcription, operates through the cloud. Some features, such as translation, work fully on-device.

Update: Samsung's mobile division head TM Roh has now clarified that the company is exploring this possibility, in an interview with ET Telecom.

"There will be consumers who will be satisfied with using the AI capabilities for free. Then there could also be customers who wish for even more powerful AI capabilities and even pay for them. So, in the future decision-making, we will take all these factors into consideration."

Why It Matters: Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series comes with multiple AI functionalities.

This includes real-time translation of phone calls in different languages, a "circle-to-search" function for image search on Google, AI summaries and voice recordings translation, and generative photo editing in the Gallery app.

Samsung has also borrowed multiple tricks from its peers' latest flagship phones, Apple Inc.'s AAPL iPhone 15 Pro and Google's Pixel 8 series.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Here’s Everything Samsung Galaxy S24 Borrowed From Apple’s iPhone And Google’s Pixel

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Samsung