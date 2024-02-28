Mark Cuban Thinks Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot Is Right Leaning, While Google's Gemini Is Left Leaning: 'Can Big Tech Actually Field Generative AI'

Loading... Loading...

Mark Cuban, the billionaire entrepreneur, and investor, has weighed in on the ongoing debate about the future of AI models and suggested that Elon Musk’s xAI’s Grok could be considered “right-leaning,” while Google’s Gemini might be “left-leaning.”

What Happened: Cuban’s comments came in response to a post by Marc Andreessen, co-founder of the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. Andreessen raised concerns about the ability of big tech companies to develop generative AI products, citing various potential issues.

He said, “Can Big Tech actually field generative AI products?” and listed six potential challenges, including “Ever-escalating demands from internal activists, employee mobs, crazed executives, broken boards, pressure groups, extremist regulators, government agencies, the press, ‘experts’, et al to corrupt the output.”

In response to Andreessen's post, Cuban said, “It’s the Innovators Dilemma. But if they can’t figure it out, we are about to see the greatest destruction of stock market wealth, ever.”

Cuban went on to say, “FyI, this is not a threat to AI and its future. Why? Because there will be millions of branded AI models and hundreds of millions of un-branded and personal models.”

He then suggested that these models could be categorized as “right-leaning” or “left-leaning,” with xAI’s Grok being an example of the former and Google’s Gemini representing the latter.

Why It Matters: Cuban’s comments come amid a broader debate about the future of AI models. Musk, the founder of xAI, has been a vocal advocate for the pursuit of truth in AI technology, particularly in the wake of Google’s Gemini AI controversy.

In December last year, the tech mogul said that he will make Grok more politically “neutral” after the chatbot appeared to express views similar to that of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Meanwhile, Google’s AI chatbot came under fire for generating incorrect images of historical figures, leading Musk to criticize the senior director for Gemini Experiences and the broader AI model landscape.

These developments have sparked a wider conversation about the potential biases and implications of AI models, with Cuban’s comments adding a new dimension to the ongoing discourse.

