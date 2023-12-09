Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk has announced his intention to improve the political impartiality of his AI chatbot, Grok.

What Happened: The decision comes after several observations noted that Grok exhibited political inclinations similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT, which leaned toward left-wing and libertarian views.

The issue was brought to light by research scientist David Rozado, who used the Political Compass Test to compare the political leanings of the two chatbots.

In a post on X on Friday, Rozado said that "Grok's political preferences are similar to those of ChatGPT."

In response, Musk said he was committed to make Grok more politically neutral.

The billionaire also criticized the Political Compass Test for oversimplifying the issue and questioned its accuracy. He pointed out several questions from the quiz as examples of its flaws, while reaffirming his goal to shift Grok towards a more neutral political stance.

Following Rozado's findings, Igor Babuschkin of xAI, the company behind Grok, promptly engaged with Rozado to discuss methodologies and improvements for the chatbot. Musk also highlighted that Grok is still in its beta phase and is evolving rapidly.

