Elon Musk has announced his intention to improve the political impartiality of his AI chatbot, Grok.
What Happened: The decision comes after several observations noted that Grok exhibited political inclinations similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT, which leaned toward left-wing and libertarian views.
The issue was brought to light by research scientist David Rozado, who used the Political Compass Test to compare the political leanings of the two chatbots.
In a post on X on Friday, Rozado said that "Grok's political preferences are similar to those of ChatGPT."
Grok's political preferences are similar to those of ChatGPT pic.twitter.com/3x4vDKJzWG— David Rozado (@DavidRozado) December 8, 2023
In response, Musk said he was committed to make Grok more politically neutral.
That chart exaggerates the situation imo, but we are taking immediate action to shift Grok closer to politically neutral— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 8, 2023
The billionaire also criticized the Political Compass Test for oversimplifying the issue and questioned its accuracy. He pointed out several questions from the quiz as examples of its flaws, while reaffirming his goal to shift Grok towards a more neutral political stance.
This test does not seem accurate. Some of the questions are outright ridiculous and many lack any nuance.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 8, 2023
For example:
- First-generation immigrants can never be fully integrated within their new country?
- The most important thing for children to learn is to accept discipline?…
Following Rozado's findings, Igor Babuschkin of xAI, the company behind Grok, promptly engaged with Rozado to discuss methodologies and improvements for the chatbot. Musk also highlighted that Grok is still in its beta phase and is evolving rapidly.
