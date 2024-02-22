Elon Musk Rips Senior Director For Gemini Experiences: 'This Nut Is A Big Part Of Why Google's AI Is So Racist & Sexist'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has slammed the senior director for Gemini Experiences after Google's AI chatbot came under fire for generating incorrect images of historical figures.

What Happened: On Thursday, Musk took to X, formerly Twitter, and took a shot at Jack Krawczyk saying the "tragic part" about Gemini "missing the mark" is that it is "directionally correct."

The tech mogul continued to say that he is not picking on some random person. "This nut is a big part of why Google's AI is so racist & sexist."

See Also: Elon Musk For Nobel Peace Prize? Tesla CEO Joins Assange, Trump, Stalin For Nominations

Musk's statement came hours after he posted about xAI's Grok, an AI chatbot that vows to chase the truth. The tech billionaire launched xAI, his artificial intelligence intelligence company last year. At the time, xAI said it was seeking to “understand the true nature of the universe.”

Why It's Important: On Wednesday, Alphabet Inc.'s Google temporarily halted its Gemini AI's ability to generate images. This decision came after the company accepted that the chatbot missed the mark. "We're aware that Gemini is offering inaccuracies in some historical image generation depictions.”

The chat drew the ire of users when it generate inaccurate images for simple prompts like “Abraham Lincoln riding jetksi.” Benzinga also independently verified that the chatbot was generating irrelevant images for basic prompts like "Generate a portrait of founders of Google."

Photo via Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk Pushes xAI’s Grok AI Chatbot After Google Gemini Comes Under Fire: ‘Truth… Never Been More Essential’