In the wake of Google’s Gemini AI controversy, xAI founder Elon Musk emphasized the importance of the relentless pursuit of truth in AI technology.

What Happened: Musk, on Thursday, tweeted about the importance of xAI's Grok, an AI chatbot that vows to chase the truth.

He mentioned that Grok is not perfect but will improve rapidly, with version 1.5 set to release in two weeks. He asserted that the rigorous pursuit of truth, irrespective of criticism, is now more crucial than ever.

This statement by Musk comes in the wake of the recent issues with Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL Google’s Gemini AI, which faced criticism for inaccuracies in image generation and perceived bias.

Why It Matters: Google halted Gemini AI's ability to generate images of people after discovering inaccurate representations of historical figures. The AI tool had been generating incorrect images of historical figures, which led to the tech company suspending this feature.

Earlier, venture capitalist Marc Andreessen called out “draconian censorship and deliberate bias” in AI chatbots, to which Musk responded by asserting that his Grok AI chatbot will focus on truth.

Google’s Gemini chatbot has been criticized for either generating irrelevant images or refusing to do so. In one instance, Gemini failed to generate accurate images of Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

With Gemini under fire for generating irrelevant images or refusing to do so, Google admitted that the chatbot has been "missing the mark."

