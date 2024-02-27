Mark Cuban Makes 'Geek To Geek' Offer Of $75K On Shark Tank: 'I Want You To Myself'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent episode of ABC’s “Shark Tank,” Mark Cuban found a kindred spirit in a young entrepreneur and made a significant investment.

What Happened: On Friday’s episode of “Shark Tank,” Justin Huang presented his product, Cup-a-Bug, to the investor judges. The device allows users to trap bugs without harming them, similar to using a cup and a piece of paper, but from a distance, reported CNBC on Monday.

Huang, a self-proclaimed “bug sympathizer,” sought $50,000 in exchange for 10% of his business. He explained that the device, which retails for $40, had already brought in $48,000 by the time of filming, with a significant boost from TikTok virality.

Despite initial nerves, Huang’s pitch impressed the investors, including Cuban, who offered $50,000 for a 20% stake in Cup-a-Bug. Cuban later increased his offer to $75,000, which Huang accepted.

"I want you to myself. Geek to Geek,” Cuban added.

Reflecting on their shared aversion to killing bugs, Cuban praised Huang’s drive to keep learning in his downtime.

“I feel bad when I squish a bug, too,” Cuban said. “That could be an ancestor of mine, for all I know, coming to visit me.”

Why It Matters: This is a significant development as Cuban, who has been a regular on “Shark Tank” since season 3, announced his departure from the show after its 16th season. This investment in Cup-a-Bug is one of his last on the show.

Outside of “Shark Tank,” Cuban has built a colorful portfolio of startup investments, leveraging his refined business sense to build a $6.2 billion empire. His advice to entrepreneurs is to keep grinding and be curious, a philosophy that seems to resonate with Huang’s approach to his business.

Image via Shutterstock

