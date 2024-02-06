Donald Trump's Immunity Claim In Capitol Riot Case Shot Down By Federal Appeals Court

Loading... Loading...

A federal appeals court dished out an unfavorable decision Tuesday for former President Donald Trump, ruling that Trump is not immune from prosecution for crimes he may have committed while in office.

The alleged crimes in question are related to Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and his loss to President Joe Biden, leading to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, according to The New York Times.

Jack Smith, a lawyer serving as the Special Counsel for the Department of Justice, is the prosecuting attorney in the case and has brought forth two separate cases against Trump, one relating to the former president’s handling of classified documents and one connected to Trump’s actions leading up to Jan. 6, 2021.

Some of the charges Smith has brought forth against Trump include subversion and conspiring to defraud the United States, according to CNN.

The federal appeals court said in the unanimous ruling that Trump is now a citizen and does not still have any executive immunity that he would have while in office. Trump’s defense team argued that charging Trump with a crime would prohibit future presidents from doing their job.

A spokesman for Trump told CNN to expect an appeal from the former president.

Trump has until Monday to file an emergency stay request with the Supreme Court, the report said.

PHUN, DWAC Price Action: Two Trump-linked stocks, including Phunware Inc PHUN and Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC traded sharply lower Tuesday morning, down around 7% and 9%, respectively.

